Five major planning applications in the works for Sheffield – including beer shop, hotel and MOT garage

2. New apartments

Developers have resubmitted plans to change the use of a ground floor retail unit into two new one-bedroom apartments on 29-33 Holme Lane, Hillsborough, after the council refused it on grounds that it would provide “unsatisfactory living conditions” and the quality was unacceptable. So far there are no comments from members of the public on the fresh plans, to read the full published plans or comment visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7GI1YNYG1A00

Photo: Google Maps