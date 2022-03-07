Five major planning applications in the works for Sheffield – including beer shop, hotel and MOT garage

Sheffield Council will consider each of these recently submitted plans and decide whether they should go ahead as they are, be approved with extra conditions or be refused.
1. Craft beer shop
The Wedge, at 11 Cotton Mill Walk, Kelham Island has submitted an application to extend its opening hours by an extra hour to “capitalise on a key window for the bar trade”. They said this extension would be “a crucial aid in allowing the continued success of a local independent business with a fantastic community offering”. If approved by Sheffield Council, the craft beer bottle shop and tasting room will be open from 12 noon to 11pm. https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7LZ76NYG5N00
2. New apartments
Developers have resubmitted plans to change the use of a ground floor retail unit into two new one-bedroom apartments on 29-33 Holme Lane, Hillsborough, after the council refused it on grounds that it would provide “unsatisfactory living conditions” and the quality was unacceptable. So far there are no comments from members of the public on the fresh plans, to read the full published plans or comment visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7GI1YNYG1A00
3. Beauty training business
Sensual Spa Beauty Trainings, at 43 Greenwood Drive, is planning to demolish a garage to make way for an extension and off-road parking. There are no comments from members of the public yet. To read the full published plans or comment visit https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7B0TONYFVK00
4. New MOT garage
Plans were submitted for a new vehicle repair garage with an MOT testing facility at Arthurs Skips, Weirhead Works, on Hobson Avenue, Neepsend. It is in an existing vacant building and it would be a change of use with no structural or aesthetic changes. https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R6ZU1QNYFNY00
