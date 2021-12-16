If approved by the council, the new restaurant will be created at Mud Crab, 521 – 523 on the busy Ecclesall Road near Nando’s, Pizza Express, Loungers, Lost & Found, Sainsbury’s and Nonna’s.

Gerrard Marks, of Zaap Sheffield, submitted the plans with agent Peter Schofield, of Inspire Design Consultancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the proposed new restaurant in Ecclesall Road.

If it goes ahead, it would have an open plan space providing around 160 covers with a range of mixed seating areas.

The lower ground floor would have a commercial kitchen, private office space and separate staff changing facilities.

It has not yet been confirmed what type of restaurant it would be.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.