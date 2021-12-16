Plans revealed for new restaurant on Sheffield's busy Ecclesall Road near Nando’s and Pizza Express
Sheffield Council has received plans to turn a vacant building into a new restaurant to add to Ecclesall Road’s thriving nightlife.
If approved by the council, the new restaurant will be created at Mud Crab, 521 – 523 on the busy Ecclesall Road near Nando’s, Pizza Express, Loungers, Lost & Found, Sainsbury’s and Nonna’s.
Gerrard Marks, of Zaap Sheffield, submitted the plans with agent Peter Schofield, of Inspire Design Consultancy.
If it goes ahead, it would have an open plan space providing around 160 covers with a range of mixed seating areas.
The lower ground floor would have a commercial kitchen, private office space and separate staff changing facilities.
It has not yet been confirmed what type of restaurant it would be.
So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.
To view the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R3ANG6NYHVQ00