The 8.83 hectares of land south of Sheep Cote road is allocated for housing in RMBC’s development plan, and documents state that ‘has been actively farmed for arable crops’.

A highways transport assessment analysed the impact of traffic from the extra homes on East Bawtry Road, Shrogswood Road, Worrygoose Lane, Lathe Road, and the Worrygoose roundabout junction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have also objected on the grounds of the pressure extra residents would place on doctors surgeries and schools, traffic volume and noise.

The assessment states that the development is predicted to generate ‘in the region of 130 to 150 two-way vehicle trips during the typical weekday peak hour’.

An ecological appraisal confirmed that bats forage along the site boundaries and hedgerows, which ‘requires mitigation measures in the future development, including lighting design, and the retention of the hedgerow boundaries as far as possible’.

A design and access statement states: “The access into the site itself will introduce a simple priority give way junction for the entrance to the golf club.

“Initially once into the site the main route will have cul-de-sacs heading south, before forming a primary internal loop road with other cul-de-sacs and private drives.”

Whiston Parish Council has ‘strongly’ objected to the scheme, and has expressed concerns that there is a ‘real risk’ that the development will ‘increase flood risk downstream, where the village of Whiston is situated’.

Residents have also objected on the grounds of the pressure extra residents would place on doctors surgeries and schools, traffic volume and noise.