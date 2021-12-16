Plans for new offices and pedestrian crossing near Sheffield Indoor Cricket Centre at Don Valley
Developers are planning to build six new offices and a pedestrian crossing on a vacant industrial site.
If approved by Sheffield Council, the vacant site at 350 Petre Street, Don Valley, near Sheffield Indoor Cricket Centre, will be turned into workshops and offices with car parking and a new crossing.
The 15,015 square foot site would be used primarily for light industrial and storage with office space at mezzanine level.
There would be 18 car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, six cycle stands and five motorcycle stands – there would also be washing and changing facilities in each office to encourage active travel.
A new two metre wide public footpath and pedestrian crossing will also be built on the site.
So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.
To view the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R2D5Z2NYMMD00