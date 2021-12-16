If approved by Sheffield Council, the vacant site at 350 Petre Street, Don Valley, near Sheffield Indoor Cricket Centre, will be turned into workshops and offices with car parking and a new crossing.

The 15,015 square foot site would be used primarily for light industrial and storage with office space at mezzanine level.

The site of plans for a new office block in Sheffield.

There would be 18 car parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, six cycle stands and five motorcycle stands – there would also be washing and changing facilities in each office to encourage active travel.

A new two metre wide public footpath and pedestrian crossing will also be built on the site.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.