Marks & Spencer announced in May that 32 stores are set to close, amid “increasing cost pressures and consumer uncertainty”.

In a statement, the retailer said it had plans to open 15 new full-line stores over the next three years and 40 new food stores.

:High-street stalwart Marks and Spencer is set to relocate its Barnsley town centre branch to an out-of-town retail park, according to the leader of the council.

The statement adds that store relocations are in the works – moving from “old multi-floor buildings”, in town centres, to “modern, well-located sites”, a high proportion of which are “to the edge of town”.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “Whilst we are sorry that the M&S store on Queen Street will be closing in 2023 we are delighted that M&S is investing in a new store in Barnsley, and will be providing a wider food offer, employing more staff and enhancing the customer experience.

“M&S is a well-loved and popular brand with our residents and this new store will significantly increase the M&S prominence across Barnsley.

“This move to larger premises, in close proximity to the core town centre, continues the theme of store expansions in Barnsley, with Next, TK Maxx and New Look recently expanding their stores with a move into The Glass Works.

“Over the past 12 months we have welcomed a variety of new retailers and restaurants, including River Island, The Fragrance Shop, Nando’s, 200 Degrees Coffee and The Salt House, and are looking forward to the opening of high end fashion retailer Flannels, The Botanist, Cineworld and Friday’s later this year, which further expands our retail and leisure offer.

“We will be working with the owners of the current M&S unit over the coming months to prepare for the change and exploring various options for its use.

“Barnsley is open for business, and our attractive local offer enables businesses to adapt and grow.