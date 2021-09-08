Plans for new after school club in Sheffield suburb refused

The Kids Art Academy wanted to turn vacant offices on Stretton Road, Sharrow, into a studio for children aged between four and 14.

The Academy previously ran from Hunters Bar Infants and Juniors Schools for around 12 years and for the past four years it has operated from a venue on Ecclesall Road.

The business said it would primarily offer an after school club but may also provide school holiday activities.

Jillian Addy, who lives next to the property, spoke on behalf of local residents.

She said: “All the windows are single glazed so there’s no barrier to noise and it’s very poorly ventilated, the previous occupants got ventilation in warm weather by having the back door open but that isn’t going to be practical with children.

“The outside space is uneven, the stairs have no handrails and there is no additional fencing so you can’t actually separate my garden from the space they’re proposing to use outside.

“It’s quite possible that they could wander up the side of the house into Psalter Lane which is a busy main road, which will be very dangerous.

“The space they’re proposing to use is only 24 sqm and for that to accommodate 24 people will be a very tight fit.

“It’s hard to imagine it wouldn’t create a lot of noise and you have to bear in mind for a holiday club, children want to enjoy themselves, they are not operating under exam conditions.”

Ms Addy said the club would add to existing traffic and parking problems on Psalter Lane.

“This brings additional cars and people picking up and dropping off think it’s okay to park across driveways, on corners, double park and it’s very difficult, there have been a number of accidents.

“I don’t doubt it’s an excellent facility but the issue on the minds of local people is simply that Stretton Road is not the right place for its permanent venue.”