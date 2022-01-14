Plans for huge new Hellaby warehouse in Rotherham lodged

The distribution centre, made up of two units, is set to be built on approximately 15.68ha of land between the J1 of the M18, Cumwell Lane and Sandy Lane to the south of Hellaby.

Outline plans to build the warehouse, which developers say will create more than 1,000 full time jobs, attracted more than 200 objections before gaining approval from Rotherham Council in November 2020.

Construction for the 715,000 sq ft development, called Interchange Park, could potentially begin in the first quarter of 2022.

An aerial view of the site.

The site, already an established distribution location, is home to Great Bear, Clipper Logistics, DX and FedEx.

The scheme, submited by Panattoni, will include 490 car parking spaces, 189 HGV parking spaces and space for 180 bicycles.

Planning documents state that the Cumwell Lane site has “always been open fields” with developments “growing closer from both the east and west through the last 100 years”.

During a meeting to amend the plans last year, Daniel Burn, the development director for applicant Panattoni told the meeting that the development could potentially create 1,010 full-time equivalent jobs.

“There are currently no grade A buildings over 100,000 square feet available today across the whole of the Yorkshire region, stifling growth and employment opportunities for local residents,” Mr Burn told a meeting of Rotherham’s planning board in December 2021.

“Our proposed scheme could could be expected to create between 945 and 1,010 full time equivalent direct jobs, and between 415 and 445, full time equivalent indirect jobs.

“We are already in discussions with a number of nationally based occupiers all of whom are keen to locate their business in Rotherham, but these companies require planning certainty to mitigate their business risk.”

What have nearby residents said?

More than 80 neighbour comments have been submitted to the council’s planning portal.

Residents have objected to the scheme on the grounds of pollution, congestion, and noise pollution.

One residents states that Bawtry road is “already gridlocked” at rush hour, and will be “impassable” if the scheme is approved.

Another added that the road is a “death trap” and called the plans an “disgrace”.