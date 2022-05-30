Plans for employment unit to be approved at Barnsley business park

The application site comprises of a vacant development plot at Ashroyd Business Park, off Ashroyds Way and Ryecroft Bank in Upper Hoyland/Platts Common.

According to an officer’s report to the planning board, the proposed building would be approximately 101m long on the western side and 79m wide with a height of 12m.

A service yard to the east of the building would feature two HGV turning areas, docking points, level access doors and bin stores.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To the south of the building, 110 parking spaces are proposed, including five disability spaces, and 10 per cent electric charging points.

A landscape scheme submitted by the applicant includes woodland and wildflower grassland at the site boundary, and tree planting along the access route.