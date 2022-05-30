Flat plans for Barnsley’s former Goldthorpe Hotel in “poor state of repair”

The Goldthorpe Hotel on Doncaster Road “has not been in use for at least ten years, and is in a poor state of repair,” states a report to councillors.

The council refused an application to turn the building into ten flats in 2020, which the applicant appealed.

The application was refused as it did not provide “a broad mix of residential types”, and would “detrimentally impact the privacy of a neighbouring property”.

The appeal was dismissed by the Planning Inspectorate, due to “the proposal being potentially harmful to bats,” but the inspector did not raise concerns about the housing mix and residential amenity, states the report.

This application proposes seven one bedroom flats and three two bedroom flats.

The proposal includes “cycle parking and car parking to the rear of the building with one space per unit, one of which will have an electric vehicle charging point.”

Three comments of support were received, stating the need for one bedroom properties in the area, praising the scheme as a “welcome change”, and that the “derelict pub is not in keeping with Barnsley Council’s plan to upgrade Goldthorpe in the future.”

Two comments of concern were also received, outlining issues regarding “noise/mess/parking/traffic issues during construction”, and “concerns regarding layout, separation distances to habitable room windows andoverlooking.”

The planning report states that “There is sufficient space within the site to park contractor’s vehicles and a standard condition should be included which limits the hours of construction.

“The internal and external layout is identical to the scheme assessed by the Inspector and was considered to the acceptable, therefore there are no objections in terms of the impact of the proposal upon residential amenity.”

“The Highways Officer has been consulted and has no objection to the proposal subject to conditions. The proposal includes adequate off-street parking provision for 10 vehicles.

“t is proposed to use the existing parking area to the rear of the propertyaccessed off Hamilton Road but with an improved access in a slightly different position.”