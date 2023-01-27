Plans for another 251 student studios in Sheffield city centre despite oversupply concerns

Developers have unveiled plans for another block of 251 student flats in the city centre despite concerns about oversupply.

Fairview Estates Limited, with agents Tetra Tech, submitted plans to Sheffield Council to demolish “unattractive” buildings at 121 Eyre Street, north east of Matilda Street, and build 12-storey student accommodation in its place.

If approved, it would also include student hubs, cycle storage, laundry facilities, a gym, private dining and study rooms, outdoor terraces and staff facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tetra Tech said: “It is considered that the proposed development will deliver a range of significant benefits which will outweigh any harm.

Developers have unveiled plans for another block of 251 student flats in the city centre despite concerns about oversupply.

“The proposed development will regenerate a prominent city centre site which contains an unattractive building which is of little architectural merit providing little active frontage to the street.

“The high quality design of the proposal will enhance the immediate setting and is sensitive to the characteristics of the local area, including the conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justifying more student accommodation

There is concern about there being too much student accommodation in Sheffield and council officers have said other types of homes would be preferred.

Despite this, the developers claimed the site was ideal for student living and there was demand in the area.

They added that feasibility work showed the development would be able to convert to open market apartments in the future if demand changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far no members of the public have commented on the planning application.