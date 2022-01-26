Plans for 61 new homes approved in Barnsley

The existing Balmoral Tanks office and reception building will be demolished to make way for the homes, which will be “largely two storey houses with two 1.5 storey bungalows.”

Access for the development will be taken from Hough Lane, with the existing office and reception building to be demolished.

The housing will be made up of 26 two beds, 33 three beds, and two four beds.

Barnsley Council has approved a new development of 61 houses off Hough Lane in Wombwell.

An officer report states that 35 homes will be available at “affordable rent” five will be available as shared ownership.

The report states that Balmoral Group “is building new purpose built premises at Thurnsoe Business Park”, and a design and access statement adds that “the current site is constrained by the surrounding development and uses, and the character of the area has changed following recent residential developments.

Parking for residents will be provided through a mixture of intergrated garages, driveways, dedicated parking spaces and on-streetparking.