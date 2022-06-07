Plans approved to transform former Goldthorpe Hotel in “poor state of repair” into flats

The Goldthorpe Hotel on Doncaster Road, Barnsley “has not been in use for at least ten years, and is in a poor state of repair,” states a report to councillors.

The proposal includes “private and shared amenity spaces with cycle parking and car parking to the rear of the building with one space per unit, one of which will have an electric vehicle charging point.”

The planning report states: “The Highways Officer has been consulted and has no objection to the proposal subject to conditions. The proposal includes adequate off-street parking provision for 10 vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Goldthorpe Hotel on Doncaster Road

“It is proposed to use the existing parking area to the rear of the property accessed off Hamilton Road but with an improved access in a slightly different position.”

The scheme was recommended for approval subject to a number of conditions, and a Section 106 contribution of £4,500 towards sustainable travel.