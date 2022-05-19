Applicant Create Properties has been granted permission to renovate the building on Grove Road into three one bedroom and 10 two bedroom apartments.

Until recently, the building was occupied by Hope Church, a community church, and was home to Rotherham Foodbank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until recently, the building was occupied by Hope Church, a community church, and was home to Rotherham Foodbank.

Both uses have recently secured new premises elsewhere.

The plans include communal amenity space, which has the potential to become a gym and co-working space, as well as eight car parking spaces and cycle storage for ten bikes.

The applicant hopes to retain the main building’s 1920s façade, including its sash windows and reinstate any historic features.

Planning documents state: “The site itself is made up of an attractive early 20th century building comprised of red brick and decorative stonework with ornate masonry.

“Of less architectural merit are the mid-late 20th century extensions which adjoin the early decorative part of the building on either side.”

RMBC granted permission for the scheme on May 12.

An officer report states: “The site in question is a former council office building which was converted in 2013 into a Church and associated community building.”

According to the report the council received two letters from residents, outlining concerns around increased parking, ” lack of ability for vehicles to manoeuvre on the road,” and “concerns that the road may be blocked by construction traffic”.

It adds that the council’s transportation department “are not aware of any complaints or requests for improvements to the road layout in its current form, which would suggest that vehicles using the road currently are doing so without any detriment to either road safety or the free and safe flow of traffic along this road.”

“It is noted that a neighbouring resident raised concerns over the lack of parking at the site.

“Whilst this is noted, it is considered that owing to the sustainable location of the site within Rotherham Town Centre, there are plenty of travel options for future residents other than the car.