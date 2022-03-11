Applicant Create Properties hopes to renovate the building on Grove Road into three one bedroom and 10 two bedroom apartments.

Until recently, the building was occupied by Hope Church, a community church, and was home to Rotherham Foodbank. Both uses have recently secured new premises elsewhere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Create Properties hopes to renovate the building on Grove Road into three one bedroom and 10 two bedroom apartments.

The plans include communal amenity space, which has the potential to become a gym and co-working space, as well as eight car parking spaces and cycle storage for ten bikes.

The applicant hopes to retain the main building’s 1920s façade, including its sash windows and reinstate any historic features.

Planning documents state: “The site itself is made up of an attractive early 20th century building comprised of red brick and decorative stonework with ornate masonry.

“Above the main entrance is a date stone which reads 1923. Whilst not a designated heritage asset, the building is certainly an asset to the street andwider surrounding area.