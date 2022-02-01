The local authority approved BoozeHound’s plans to turn a vacant shop on 676 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, into The Boston Arms near the end of last week.

The business said it will bring a mixture of local craft beers, and a few from further afield, with cocktails and a wine list.

A local business was granted planning permission to set up a new micro pub cafe in Woodseats.

It will also operate as a cafe during the day, serving coffee, sandwiches and bakes.

It has a craft bar at Cutlery Works, in Neepsend, and it said it hopes this new venture will add vibrancy to this part of the city.

In a report giving reasons for the decision, a council officer said it will complement the local shopping centre and would have minimal impact upon the living conditions of any neighbouring properties in terms of noise and general disturbance.

What will the new bar be like?

In the planning application, Urbana Town Planning, on behalf of BoozeHound, said the venue would provide around seven new full-time and part-time jobs.

They said: “The proposals represent redevelopment that will make a positive contribution towards achieving greater economic sustainability in the city.

“This will be contributed principally through the injection of a new drinking establishment with later opening hours than the majority of the neighbouring high street uses, contributing towards the greater vibrancy of the high street and Woodseats District Centre.

“This will, in turn, contribute towards achieving the cumulative impact of increased values in the area surrounding the site as a direct result from the proposals which also will help to create the impetus for future positive development in the immediate context of the site.

“It is considered that the significance of achieving this will amplify the existing popularity of Woodseats, leading to increased vibrancy in the evening, extending the hours of popular use for the high street in a positive manner.”

There was only one objection to the application by a member of the public who raised concerns about it being next to Woodseats Primary and Nursery School.

Urbana Town Planning said while it is ‘somewhat inappropriate’ to put a bar next to a school, the hours will not clash in a significant way and it is unlikely that any issues will arise from it.

They added: “The applicant is looking to implement a high-quality establishment which will is unlikely to attract trouble of any kind, particularly not in the hours of operation which overlap with school opening times.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Robbie MacDonald, of BoozeHound, said they had been talking with Woodseats Primary School and he looks forward to being a responsible and positive neighbour.

He also said they curtailed the opening hours on weekdays during term time to avoid serving alcohol while the children are at school.