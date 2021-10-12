Petition for traffic calming measures on busy Sheffield road where a child was knocked down

Christopher Beck, who launched the petition, said the air around the crossing on Ecclesall Road near the entrance of Endcliffe Park was “filled with the sound of rapidly accelerating engines and horns”.

He said he had already seen a child knocked down there and to prevent future incidents a metal fence should be put up to feed people onto the marked crossing towards the shops and traffic calming measures should be implemented to “rein in drivers competing for first place” as they change lanes.

In the petition statement, he said: “It’s easy to be mistaken that when you see the green man it applies to the crossing you have yet to cross, rather than the one you have already crossed from the Endcliffe Park side. That’s why a barrier is needed to feed people back into the marked crossing.

Ecclesall Road crossing

“Competitive instincts override customary English civility as drivers leave the roundabout heading for Dore and approach the bus stop area. The road narrows from two lanes to one, and many drivers accelerate to be ahead of the other. Frequently during the day, the air is filled with the sound of rapidly accelerating engines and horns. Drivers should be guided into adopting safer driving.”

The petition was started on September 30 and will end on November 11.

So far, it has gathered four signatures.