Church building on Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road set to be converted into apartments and houses

Developers are hoping to transform Ecclesall Road Sunday School, which is next to the old Endcliffe Methodist Church – one of the most prominent buildings in the area at six storeys high with a spire and bell tower.

Next to the church is the smaller Gothic style building which was originally built as the Sunday School hall and dates back to the early 20th century.

In later years it was sold to the University of Sheffield and, in 1985, became the Traditional Heritage Museum. The museum closed in 2011 and the building has been empty since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church.

The main entrance from Ecclesall Road is lined with ornate tiling, including tiles which are monogrammed with what are assumed to be the initials of prominent members of the original church. Above are a series of tall, stained-glass windows with carved stone surrounds.

Axis Architecture, on behalf of developers, say: “We propose the part-demolition, refurbishment and extension of the existing building and the erection of new build houses to the rear of the site to provide a commercial unit, nine apartments and and four three-bedroom townhouses.

“The church building is considerably taller than the existing Sunday School building and it will be possible to extend the existing building upwards by at least two storeys without detracting from the setting of the local landmark building.

“The Ecclesall Road frontage would be preserved, with new extensions being set back to minimise their impact.

The church.

“Most of the existing building will be retained – the roofs are the only major elements which would be replaced, to allow for upward extension. The later, brick built elements at the rear would also be removed.”

There is a passageway between the church and Sunday School leading from Ecclesall Road to Neill Road which is well used and this would remain open for members of the public.

The existing car park would be lost and no replacement is proposed as the development is intended to be car-free.