Petition for safety measures on Sheffield road where man died in a crash

Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrat activist who ran in this year’s local elections, presented a petition with 22 signatures at the latest full council meeting at Sheffield Town Hall urging the council and South Yorkshire Police to implement road safety measures on Fox Hill Road where a man died in a vehicle collision.

He said speeding had been a problem on the road for a number of years and the antisocial driving, which was worst at evenings and weekends, made pedestrians feel unwelcome.

Rob Reiss presenting his road safety petition for Fox Hill Road in the Sheffield Council chamber during the full council meeting at the Town Hall.

He added: “This culminated in 2017 where a death occurred on the road but nothing yet has been done about it…

“All I’m asking is for the police to implement mobile speed cameras on evenings and weekends to make sure people in the area feel safe or the implementation of the vehicle activated speed signs which show people how fast they are driving so it’s kept in the forefront of people’s minds.”