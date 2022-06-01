Fargate shipping containers: date set for opening of new Sheffield attraction with big screen, shops and food

Preparation work is currently taking place for the hub of shipping containers at the top of Fargate, outside the Town Hall in the city centre.

When completed it will feature food vendors, shops, toilets, living walls, outdoor seating and a big screen in an effort to draw more visitors to the area.

Artists' impression of Sheffield Council's plans for a hub of shipping containers on Fargate in the city centre with a big screen, shops, toilets, outdoor seating, a living wall and food vendors.

The plan is for things to start opening at the site on the week of June 20 with a full launch on the weekend of June 24 – a couple of months later than the council initially said.

Opening hours for the hub will be 8am to 11pm every day.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, who was co-operative executive member for city futures: development, culture and regeneration when the plans were drawn up, said: “We know that the high street has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic and it’s really important that we take every opportunity to support local businesses and encourage people to visit and spend time in the city centre.

“The containers will be a great new addition to Fargate and complement the eclectic, vibrant mix of restaurants, bars and shops already in place across the city centre.”

It was designed by Steel Yard, a Sheffield-based company specialising in shipping container architecture with a large base in Kelham Island.

The initial budget for the attraction was £300,000 but this has increased to £446,000 – it will all be paid for by central government grants via the Get Britain Building fund which was secured by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Council officers said schemes like this were needed because Fargate and the High Street account for one tenth of city centre retail space with 103 retail and leisure units but they are unsustainable in their current form.

Who is taking on the units

All of the businesses taking on a unit of the hub are local independents.