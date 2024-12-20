Petition against quarry plans launched as MP raises issue in Parliament

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards has raised concerns about plans to transform a former pit top in Maltby into a quarry, over environmental safety and increased HGV traffic in the area.

The plans, submitted to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, propose to convert 162.7 hectares of land at the former Maltby Pit to extract limestone.

The process, estimated to last nine years, would result in up to 128 lorry movements per day during the busiest phases of the operation, which has sparked concern within the local community.

Maltby Colliery, which operated from 1908 until its closure in 2013, had previously faced challenges due to unexpected geological issues. Now, a new use for the land has led to strong opposition from residents and MP Jake Richards.

Maltby Pit Top

Mr Richards highlighted two major concerns – traffic and environmental safety.

“The last thing Maltby needs is more lorry traffic through the village,” he said.

“This is already a scourge which I am trying to help the council to stop. More lorry traffic will be horrendous.

“Secondly, I am not convinced of the environmental safety of the proposed project, and until I am, I would never support any such plan.”

Mr Richards added that he intends to formally submit his objections to the planning board, stating that while he typically leaves planning decisions to local councillors, this issue is of such significance that it demands his direct involvement.

The controversial plans have been highlighted by local group Action for Maltby, who have launched a petition on Change.org, calling for RMBC to reject the planning application, which has so far amassed 363 signatures.

The group has raised concerns over the potential environmental impacts, and says that the scheme could have ‘severe consequences for our town and its residents’.

Fourty-five letters of objection have been published by RMBC on the planning application’s webpage.

If approved, the quarry would extract approximately 3.9 million tonnes of limestone, and create 35 jobs.

Applicants Maltby Management Ltd say the scheme will include the restoration of natural habitats and recreational areas, as well as measures to reduce environmental risks like drainage problems and the threat of trespassing.

In total, the new restoration plan would aim to provide a biodiversity net gain of over 10 per cent, helping improve the ecological value of the land.

Some material will also be transported by train, helping reduce the number of lorries on the roads.

Planning documents state that an environmental impact has been undertaken, and that ‘many measures to mitigate the environmental impacts of the scheme.