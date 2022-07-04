Permission refused to turn former scout hut into two shops in Rotherham

Applicants hoped to extend and convert the former Scout Hut, off Woodlands Crescent in Swinton into two shops.

The applicants state, in their planning documents, that “the shops are limited in size and will be suitable for small businesses, for example a trader with a small market stall wanting to upgrade to a building of their own.

“The proposal includes splitting the building into two open shop areas of approximately 40m2 each.

Plans to transform a former scout hut, which is within the green belt, into two shops have been refused by Rotherham Council.

“Parking for customers and staff will be provided at the front and rear of the building, respectively.

“A new pedestrian footpath will be provided from the highway footpath to the front of the building.

“The extension is at the rear of the building only, minimising the visibility and impact on the green belt.

“It is expected that up to four full time employees might be employed at the site after the development is complete.

A report by RMBC planning officers states that 12 representation were received.

Residents objected on the grounds of “increase in noise, disturbance and litter”; lack of demand for retail units; a “detrimental impact” on the nearby woodland, and that the units would be “would be out of character” in the location.

Two letters of support were received, one stating that the area is “unsightly”, with “high levels of litter”.

Another added that the development would “improve the visual appearance of the surroundings”.

The report adds that the principle of the re-use of the building was “ not in itself inappropriate development”, but added that “there is a significant concern regarding the change of use of the building” in teh location, location “which is considered to conflict with Green Belt policy.”

The scheme was refused on June 28, and a decision notice states: “The council is of the opinion that the extensive and substantial level of externalalterations required for the retail conversion would result in a significant urban encroachment into the Green Belt.