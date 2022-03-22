Pavement parking: Sheffield Council boosts budget for city centre ban

The council revealed plans to make it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around city centre streets near the end of last year.

If a driver is caught breaking the rules, which are expected to be implemented later this year, they will be forced to pay a fine of £70, or £35 if paid within 14 days.

In its latest capital spending report, the council said it had increased the project’s budget by £47,600 to fund the investigation and initial design works as well as the costs associated with the traffic regulation order and consultation.

In a report, council officers said: “There is increasing public pressure to tackle parking on pavements in the city centre which is hindering pedestrian safety by obstructing access and visibility.

“Feasibility and design works are currently being undertaken to investigate options to address the issue with the aim of preventing vehicles from parking behind controlled crossing zigzags, behind bus stop clearways, behind pay and display bays, private land beyond public highway and any other area identified as a risk to pedestrians.”

Ahead of a consultation on the plans last year, councillor Douglas Johnson, executive member for climate change and transport, said: “We receive a high number of complaints about pavement parking and I’m pleased that we’re now able to take this action which will hopefully act as a deterrent to those who choose to break the rules. There are plenty of on-street and off-street car parks in the city centre that are available to use, and I want it to be clear that parking on the pavement is not an option.”

Map of the streets that will be covered by Sheffield Council's city centre pavement parking ban.

The plans were welcomed by active travel advocates including Cycle Sheffield when details were made public last year.