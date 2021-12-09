The proposed Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) will make it illegal to stop at any time on a path or verge around most streets in the centre of the city.

A notice published on the council’s website suggests the ban will be introduced from next year but no exact day was given.

Sheffield Council is proposing a pavement parking ban in the city centre.

Council officers said: “The proposed no stopping at any time on the footway or verge will prevent obstructive parking on footways in many busy city centre locations.

“This type of parking is inconsiderate, causes risks to pedestrians and cyclists using a cycle track and limits accessibility.

“This is in line with the vision of having a city-wide Traffic Regulation Order stopping footway parking as approved in the Draft Parking Strategy in January 2018.”

Cycle Sheffield, which champions cycling in the city, has welcomed the proposed ban.

Map of Sheffield Council's proposed pavement parking ban in the city centre.

Dexter Johnstone, of Cycle Sheffield, said: “Pavement parking is inconsiderate and often dangerous. It has a significant negative effect on attempts to promote and enable active travel in our city.

“It negatively affects walking by causing obstructions to pavements. This is particularly inconsiderate and often dangerous for more vulnerable people, for example children, old people, visually impaired people and mobility impaired people.

Sheffield city centre parking plan.

“It also disproportionately affects people with prams, buggies or pushchairs, wheelchair users and mobility scooter users, often forcing them out into the road.

“It negatively affects cycling by causing obstructions to off road cycle paths.”