Division Street pub Sheffield Waterworks Company, owned by J D Wetherspoon, has applied for permission to create an external seating area with 13 tables and 28 chairs on decking.

The pub – which is referred to as Lloyds Number 1 Cafe Bar on the application – needs permission from Sheffield Council to spread out because the new table and chairs would be on a public footpath down the side.

The planning application says: “This palazzo style building was designed by the architects Flockton and Abbott as offices for the Sheffield Waterworks Company.

Sheffield Waterworks Wetherspoon pub on Division Street.

“The sculpted heads of Greek and Roman water gods are above the ground floor windows.

“The now grade II listed building opened in 1867 and was later the home of the hugely successful Graves mailorder empire.

“It was founded by John George Graves, whose many gifts to the city included Graves Park and Graves Art Gallery.

“There will be no external alterations to this building as part of this application. The rear external area will include a raised decking area which comprises of 13 tables and 28 chairs.

“The external furniture will be of good quality, will not detract from the building and will be of a style and material to be in keeping with it.”

The building, which became a bar in 1997, is listed for its special architectural and historical interest.