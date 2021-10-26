The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, was scheduled to open on November 16, but the launch date has now been pushed back two weeks to November 30.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the reason for the delay was ‘nothing major’, adding that the initial date was always subject to change with it being such a big project.

The former Damon's Restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, is being transformed into a new Wetherspoon pub called The Scarsdale Hundred (pic: Google)

Work to convert the distinctive round building close to Crystal Peaks shopping centre started in August and is nearing completion.

When is The Scarsdale Hundred opening?

The American diner Damon’s restaurant closed in November 2019 and the building was bought by JD Wetherspoon, which gained planning permission to convert it into a pub featuring a garden area at the front.

Plans for a ‘high-level’ roof sign were rejected, however, as Sheffield Council’s planning officers thought this would detract from the distinctive curved roof.

The pub chain has since applied to make a ‘minor variation’ to its licence for the venue as it wishes to amend the layout, ‘rotating’ the back-of-house set-up and providing a smaller entrance lobby.

Will there be any special opening offers at the new Wetherspoon pub?

Asked whether there would be any special opening celebrations or offers, Mr Gershon said: “Wetherspoon simply open their pubs without any fanfare.”

The new pub’s name is derived from the late Saxon period when counties were divided into administrative districts called hundreds.