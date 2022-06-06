Outline plans for 19 homes in Hoyland to be approved

Applicants AAA Property Group Ltd and Cicely Anne Cowgil hope to build the homes on the 0.6Ha site to north of Upper Hoyland Road, which is bound by the Dearne Valley Parkway to the north.

Planning documents state the site “comprises a paddock, located within theurban area of Hoyland”, which is to be accessed from Upper Hoyland Road.

A report to Barnsley Council’s planning board recommends that the scheme is approved at the next meeting on June 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Flatman Planning for AAA Property Group & Cicely Anne Cowgill

The officer report states that five letters of objection have been received, on the grounds of the “poor” condition of Upper Hoyland Road, potential highway safety issues, and increase in vehicular movements.

The delivery of up to 19 homes would make a “significant contribution towards the overall new homes target in the local plan,” adds the report.

“The site is greenfield at the present time and of a pleasant character comprising a small paddock type field that has vegetation located around the edges.

“The proposed development would therefore be of an infill nature that would be compatible with its surroundings.

"An indicative site plan has been provided to show how the future development could be laid out.

"The indicative plan only shows only 18 dwellings, as a mix of detached, semis and terraces. The 19th dwelling could be accommodated by subdividing one of the larger detached

units.”

The report adds that there are “no special factors” which would “warrant a stance to protect the site from development”, and it is not designated as green belt or green space within the local plan.

“The submitted information shows that the development would generate a total of nine vehicle trips during the AM peak hour and 12 vehicle trips during the PM peak hour,” adds the report.

“This equates to one vehicle trip every five minutes during the busiest hour and it is considered this level of additional traffic to not impact significantly upon the local highway network.”

The scheme is recommended for approval subject to a S106 agreement.