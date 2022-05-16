“Hoyland has lost its strongest voice”: Council leader pays tribute to deputy leader who lost his seat in election

Jim Andrews BEM lost his long-held Rockingham seat to Conservative councillor David White, who won the seat with a majority of 42 votes at the local elections on May 6.

Councillor Sir Steve Houghton CBE, leader of Barnsley Council, paid tribute to his former deputy, who has served on the council since 1986.

Coun Houghton told the local democracy reporting service: “Jim Andrews has been an outstanding councillor for both Hoyland and Barnsley.

“He has been dedicated and committed to improving people’s lives, and it has been a privilege to work alongside him.

“Hoyland has lost its strongest voice. I hope when the dust settles, he will consider restanding again in the future.”