Outgoing Sheffield Lord Mayor raises more than £30,000 for charity

Liberal Democrat councillor Gail Smith revealed the figure during the mayor making ceremony earlier this week to inaugurate the new Lord Mayor Labour councillor Sioned-Mair Richards.

The money will be split between the Salvation Army, Sheffield NHS Trust and Friends of Hi5s which Coun Smith chose at the start of her term.

Liberal Democrat councillor Gail Smith when she was Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to represent this city as Lord Mayor. I cannot tell you how emotional it is to be out there meeting people in this city that do volunteering for nothing other than they know it’s needed. We absolutely rely on the people in this city who volunteer to prop this place up and it’s been amazing.”

Coun Smith then thanked everyone who had helped her in her role.

She added: “Thank you to those of you I have had the pleasure to spend time with in my year as Lord Mayor and I wish you well, Sioned, for your year and if you need any advice on how to keep this lot under control (pointing at councillors), I’ll be there.”

