Fresh spending to fix disrepair, damp and mould problems in council houses in Sheffield

A total £2million is set to be spent on fixing council houses in Sheffield, including damp and mould problems, a new report has revealed.

A total £2million is set to be spent on fixing council houses in Sheffield, including damp and mould problems, a new report has revealed.

The members of Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee will next week (June 20) discuss a proposal that would see the council to “commission of a contract for a period of up to two years” to deliver disrepair works and damp and mould remedial works.

These are two separate contract proposals and according to a report, the council is set to pay £1,2m and £1,25m, respectively.

The report added: “The council is currently facing significant volumes of work in disrepair cases and damp/mould on its social housing estate.

“Whilst in-house resources are being increased to ensure sustainability in the future, current in-house and sub-contractor resource in these workstreams is not sufficient to deal with the volume of current work in progress.

“The level of work in progress is therefore not currently reducing.”

The report said that in 2022 the council had received an average of 22 reports of dampness per day – in 2023 this had risen to 45 cases per day, an increase of 115 per cent.

Also, the number of (new) disrepair cases between 2018 and 2024 has increased from 117 to 821, with 2023 being the worst year with 1,045 new cases.

The proposed contracts, the document revealed then, “will commit the council to a spending figure of £2,450,000 over a period of up to two years”.

It added: “Forecast spend figures are based on the future projection of spend based on historical spend data for the type of works being procured and the level of backlog works currently identified.”