Campaigners will mark the anniversary of the so-called ‘Battle of Orgreave’ at Sheffield City Hall this week.

Supporters of the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign will gather at the Barkers Pool venue on Saturday, and renew their calls for a public inquiry into how striking miners were treated at what was then the Orgreave Coking Plant on June 18, 1984.

We have put together a gallery showing pictures of the day 39 years ago, which saw miners clashing with police, with many people injured.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign (OTJC) is demanding an inquiry into what they describe as ‘militaristic’ police operations in an industrial dispute, and what they feel was the demonisation and criminalisation of workers fighting for their jobs and communities.

Kevin Horne, Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign activist and ex miner arrested at Orgreave said: “We were only striking for the right to work. Pardons by the Scottish government for Scottish miners arrested during the 84/5 miners' strike, continuing anger in ex mining communities, papers from the time of the strike embargoed from public release until at least 2066 and growing numbers who support this campaign for truth and justice, show it is in the public interest to hold an Orgreave inquiry to have a full and authoritative review of what happened and why we were treated so badly.”

A total of 95 miners were arrested, to be later acquitted by the courts.

Kate Flannery, Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign Secretary, said: “No one in Government or the police has ever been held to account for what the government directed and the police did. The Tory Government's attempts to sweep malicious and dangerous government and police conduct under the carpet will not make it go away.”

In 2016, Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced there would be no inquiry or independent review, but the campaign has continued, buoyed by a decision by the Scottish Government to hold an independent review into the impact of policing during the miners' strike in Scotland. The Home Office said its decision was made in light of changes to policing over the last 30 years.

The anniversary event will see a march from Devonshire Green to City Hall, Barkers Pool, at 1pm, where speakers will address the crowd.

Battle of Orgreave

Police officers pushing against striking miners outside the Orgreave Coking Plant near Rotherham.

Riot police line up at Orgreave

Police and pickets at Orgreave