Plans for 46 homes close to Mapplewell Park have been met with objections from an area councillor.

Applicants hope to build the homes on land off Paddock Road in Staincross, which borders two sides of Mapplewell Park.

The properties would be made up of a mix of bungalows, semi and detached houses and apartments.

Eight affordable homes will be provided, which applicants say will be single-bedroom properties aimed at key workers.

A new access road would be taken from Paddock Road, and areas of public space will provide wildlife corridors to retain biodiverity on the site, as well as the retention of trees and hedgerows.

Planning documents state that a road through the development has been designed to “ensure that vehicle speeds are low on the approach to the site access”.

Councillor Steve Hunt, Lib Dem member for Darton East, said he had concerns about the plans, around traffic and lack of green space.

Coun Hunt said: “The proposed highways access is from Paddock Road – a quiet residential street which is already prone to issues with “rat-running”.

“Residents of Paddock Road have been calling for traffic calming measures for years and in 2021 a petition on this was signed by 239 residents.

“Access to this development would be better linked to the already approved application for 250 dwellings accessed from Wakefield Road, where provision for carriageway widening and a right-hand turn lane has already been secured via the planning conditions.

“Our area is deficient in green space and facilities for young people, despite being close to two district parks at Darton and Mapplewell.”

