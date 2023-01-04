health v.1

More than 5,000 operations were cancelled at Barnsley Hospital in 2021/22 due to a lack of staff and resources.

Figures obtained by the Labour Party revealed that 5,298 operations were cancelled at Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the last financial year – part of the 30,000 operations cancelled across England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 5,000 operations were cancelled at Barnsley Hospital in 2021/22 due to a lack of staff and resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff shortages were the most common reason given for cancellations by hospitals, accounting for one in five of all operations cancelled for non-clinical reasons.

Other reasons given include a lack of beds, and equipment failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East said: “Lots of people in Barnsley have got in touch with me about cancelled appointments.

“Patients are forced to wait longer for vital operations because the Conservatives have failed to train enough staff over the past 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having operations cancelled causes huge disruption to patients, and prevents them from being able to get on with their lives.

“Labour will tackle this problem at its root. We will train a new generation of doctors and nurses so patients get the treatment they need, when they need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will abolish non-doms to pay for it because patients need treatment more than the wealthiest need a tax break.”

A hospital spokesperson said: “Barnsley Hospital performed more than 12,000 operations in 2022 and also reduced long waits for surgery, reducing its numbers of long wait patients (patients over 52 weeks) from 365 to 55 by May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like other NHS organisations across the country, Barnsley Hospital has faced increased staff sickness alongside rising admissions of patients to hospital, and a continued prevalence of Covid which has unfortunately led to some unavoidable cancellations.

“The Trust has undertaken successful recruitment campaigns for nurses and health care support workers in 2022 and continues to work hard to reduce the number of cancelled operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to unplanned and unforeseen operational demand, cancellations are regrettably unavoidable at times.