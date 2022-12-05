Objections raised to 59-foot 5G phone mast outside Grade One listed church near Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicants say that high-speed mobile connectivity is the “lifeblood” of a community, providing educational benefits, access to vital services and improving communications.

CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Limited has applied to erect the mast adjacent to the entrance to St John the Baptist Church on Shrewsbury Road in a bid to provide 5G services to the area.

However Councillor Hannah Kitching, who represents the Penistone West ward, says there are more appropriate areas in Penistone for such a mast.

“St. John’s Church is a is a grade one listed building, it’s within Penistone historic conservation area, and Shrewsbury Road is quite an important corridor in the principal towns scheme, plonking a big mast there would undermine that.” Coun Kitching told the local democracy reporting service.

“There’s a need for better telecommunications infrastructure in Penistone.

“I feel very confident that there is an alternative location where it could be placed that it doesn’t, compromise the church or the conservation area, or the principal towns project.”

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, also objected to the scheme, stating it would “spoil the aesthetic of this beautiful church, parts of which are believed to be over 1,000 years old.

“There is no reason for the associated infrastructure to be positioned in such a wholly inappropriate part of the town.

“I hope that a new site for the mast can be found that won’t be detrimental to the look and feel of the town and this important historical building.”

Councillor Robert Barnard, Chair of Penistone Area Council, added: “This would constitute an inappropriate development in such close proximity to a Grade 1 listed building in a conservation area.

“It would have an adverse visual impact of the streetscene and not be in-keeping with the character of the surrounding buildings.”