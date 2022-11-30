Proposal to redevelop site of former Liquid and Diva nightclub in Rotherham given green light
Outline permission for new employment units at the site of the former Diva and Liquid nightclubs in Rotherham have been given the green light.
The outline application proposes four employment units totalling 2,175 square metres at the brownfield site off Brinsworth Street.
The application site lies between Brinsworth Street to the west and the site of the former Liquid nightclub to the north, which closed in 2012.
The land has been used as a car park since 2013.
Most Popular
A report by RMBC planning officer states that “the proposed development is the creation of a development platform and the erection of a new building comprising four employment units, together with a car park.
“Access will be taken from the existing access at Brinsworth Street.
“The scheme has been devised to ensure the development will make efficient use of the site and does not give rise to a conglomeration of built form in one area of the site with the remainder of the site being under-utilised.”