“No viable plans” for leisure centre at Dinnington

Councillor Ben Whomersley, Conservative councillor for Dinnington, asked during last week’s full council meeting if leisure facilities could be brought to the area

Councillor David Sheppard, cabinet member for social inclusion said: “As part of the development of the levelling up fund bid for Dinnington, and in light of representations we received from the local area, there was consideration given to the possibility of a new leisure centre, but I have to advise you there is no viable plan for any such facility at them moment.

“The cost of a leisure centre along the lines of the ones we have at St Anns and Aston [would be] around £10m in capital, and £1.3m in revenue.