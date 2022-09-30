‘No more betting shops’: objectors fight plans for Paddy Power near Betfred and Ladbrokes in Sheffield

Hybrid Planning and Development submitted an application to Sheffield Council on behalf of Power Leisure Bookmakers to turn Savers, a health and beauty shop, at 8 to 10 Haymarket into a Paddy Power betting shop.

In a statement provided with the plans, Hybrid Planning and Development said: “As one of the newest bookmakers in the UK, Paddy Power has a relatively small number of trading shops compared to other bookmakers. They are therefore keen to increase their market share, and invest in Sheffield City Centre.

Sheffielders have objected to plans for another new betting shop nearby several others, claiming they cause “nothing but trouble and fights”.

“Paddy Power aims to be a responsible operator in all of the areas it operates in and is committed to investing time to train staff, and to work closely with neighbours and community representatives.”

It added: “[It] would subsequently bring a vacant unit quickly back into beneficial use within the city centre, thus ensuring that the unit will contribute to the vitality and viability of the area.

“Ordinarily, and as the first aspect of a building that a passer-by will see, this application will subsequently breathe a new lease of life into the ground floor frontage of the property.

“An operating Paddy Power will also enhance the attractiveness of the area, and potentially lead to further investment.”

However, two Sheffielders disagreed and submitted formal objections.

One, who lives on 106 Masters Road, said: “Why do you feel the need to have another betting shop in Castlegate?

“So the city centre loses an affordable shop in a time of a cost of living crisis for another betting shop. How does that help the people of Sheffield? You keep going on about regeneration of Castlegate so why lose a good shop for a betting shop?”

Another, who lives at 50 Birklands Avenue, said: “Haymarket does not need any more betting shops, there are four already and they cause nothing but trouble and fights with the shoplifters and the homeless.”

