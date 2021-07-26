Plans revealed for new Welcome Break service station at Catcliffe

Petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen plc were given permission to develop the site off J33, in 2019, and more detailed plans have now been submitted to Rotherham Council for approval.

The plans detail how the 32,000 sq ft main building will be made up of a retail area, toilets, gaming area, and concession units on the ground floor, with a business lounge and conference rooms on a mezzanine floor.

If the detailed plans are approved, around 300 new jobs could be created.

An artist's impression of what the Catcliffe service station could look like. Picture: Cartwright and Gross Ltd

A new slip road would be created to join the parkway, so vehicles leaving the service station could access the M1 via Catcliffe Roundabout.

The main building will be set to the north of the M1, with parking to the south, and access taken via a new slip road created on an existing underpass.

As part of the site falls in a flood area, the Enviromnent Agency has “strongly recommended” the use of flood resistance and resilience measures “where possible”.

A number of objections against the plans have been made, on the grounds of increased noise and air pollution, added congestion, and loss of wildlife.

One resident wrote: “The noise pollution and air quality in this area is already poor. I feel this service station will have an adverse effect of quality of life, will have health implications and will devalue property prices.”

A public consultation on the plans will close on August 6.