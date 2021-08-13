New offices planned for popular Sheffield neighbourhood

Ant Marketing is hoping to move into the old Millennium Hall on Ecclesall Road, which used to be home to the Polish Club, a members club associated with the Polish Catholic community.

Planning consultants Urbana say the building could soon fall into a state of disrepair if it is left vacant for much longer.

“The building is a former house which dates from the late Victorian era, plus a later extension called Millennium Hall that was added around 1966 when the original Victorian house was converted into use as the Polish community club.

The old Millennium Hall on Ecclesall Road, which used to be home to the Polish Club, could become offices

“With the advent of the pandemic and the ensuing difficulties that it has caused to the hospitality industry, the Polish Club ceased to exist and the Millennium Hall part of the building has stood empty for over a year.

“The older Victorian house side briefly became a pub called the Old Club in 2017. However, this building recently achieved permission to be converted into five apartments.

“Millennium Hall has been vacant for the duration of the pandemic leading the Polish Catholic Mission to re-evaluate their assets.

“Whilst the Old Pub part of the site has found new use through apartments, the footprint and dynamics of Millennium Hall has meant that it is not suited to such a use.

“Conversion of the Millennium Hall to office and training centre presents an extremely suitable use and brings the redundant Hall back into active use, enhancing and encouraging a vibrant street scene.”

Urbana says converting the building from a social club into officers would be better for residents living nearby.

“Millennium Hall is an ex members club, bar and events space so this conversion to office space should be considered widely acceptable, reducing the potential disruptive impact on neighbours as the hours of operation will shift from evening to daytime office hours.

“It should be considered particularly beneficial given the newly approved plans to convert the Old Pub into apartments.”

Planning officers are considering the application