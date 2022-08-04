New flats in Wickersley to be approved despite petition

The site on the corner of Goose Lane and Bawtry Road, currently contains two separate single storey dwellings which front onto Bawtry Road.

The proposal would see the buildings demolished and replaced with a two storey L shaped building containing eight flats.

The plans are recommended for approval at the next meeting of Rotherham Council’s planning board on August 11.

An officer report to members states that whilst there are no objections from statutory bodies such as Yorkshire Water or the transport department, a petition objecting to the scheme with 46 signatures was submitted.

Representations were received from 31 properties as well as Wickersley Parish Council and Councillor Collingham during the first round of consultation.

Objections were lodged on the grounds of “major” parking problems, highway safety at the junction, loss of privacy, “antisocial behaviour” in the car park, and increased pressure on local services.

One of the objections states that “Flats are not in keeping with this highly respectable area”.

Wickersley Parish Council also raised a number objections, including increased traffic in an “already heavily congested street “.

Following a further round of consultation, another 27 objections were submitted, plus a petition containing 41 signatures.

One comment stated that “CCTV and security lights on the rear would be an infringement on neighbours privacy.”

Another added: “The building looks like a prison establishment/institute”.

However, the planning officer report states that the development is “residential in nature and as such and disturbance from increased occupancy of the site would not justify refusing the application, which is on a site allocated for residential use in a residential area.”

It adds: “The potential for increased crime at the site, and the erection of CCTV cameras on the building and any issues to do with overlooking are not relevant planning consideration and would be covered by other legislation.

“It is noted that objections have been received on the grounds that there is an existing problem with indiscriminate parking in this location, particularly at school drop off and pick up times or when sporting events are taking place close by,

“In this regard the Council’s Transportation Infrastructure Service have been consulted and have confirmed this to be the case, however the access is located in an acceptable location in relation to the junction of Goose Lane and Bawtry Road.

“Many objections have been received to the application on the basis of highway safety for both motorists and pedestrians as well as lack of onsiteparking provision for future occupiers and visitors.

“The Transportation Unit raise no objections to the proposal the basis of highway safety or parking issues.

“Objections have been received regarding the potential occupiers of the development and their tenure, eg. they are more likely to be rented out and assuch there would be a transient population which could lead to an increase in crime.