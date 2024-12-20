New council tax help for disabled residents but some may face higher bills

Barnsley residents receiving local council tax support (LCTS) could face changes to their bills in April, as the council unveils new proposals aimed at better targeting financial help.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has outlined a number of adjustments to the scheme, which provides financial support to eligible residents.

Changes include a new tier of support for disabled residents with no earnings and an increase in the earnings disregard from £25 to £30.

Under the proposed changes, to be discussed in a meeting of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council’s cabinet in January, people with disabilities in the borough will be eligible for a higher level of council tax support.

Another proposal is the increase in the earnings disregard — the amount of a claimant’s income that is excluded when calculating the level of council tax support they receive. Currently set at £25, this disregard will be raised to £30, in a bid to help working residents on low incomes keep more of their earnings.

BMBC has also proposed reducing the amount of support available for certain property bands, which could result in higher council tax bills for some.

The amount of support available to residents in higher-value properties, such as bands two, three and four will be cut.