New children’s services chief joins Barnsley Council from Sheffield

Tributes have been paid to current director, Mel-John Ross, who has stepped down from the role.

Carly Speechley will be joining the council at the end of July from Sheffield City Council where she is director of children and families.

Sarah Norman, chief executive of Barnsley Council, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Carly Speechley to Barnsley Council in her new role as executive director for children’s services.

“Carly impressed us with her passion for children and young people as well as her knowledge of Barnsley and her safeguarding track record.

“Carly joins us at an exciting time, as we’re emerging from the pandemic with a focus on recovery and making Barnsley a place of possibilities.