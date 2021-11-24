MP visits Rotherham Primark to back greener clothing bid

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, visited the Primark branch at Parkgate, to see their new recycled product ranges designed to reduce fashion waste and keep down prices.

He also talked to staff and heard how the Parkgate store is one of the company’s top UK performers.

Around 25 per cent of Primark’s clothes are currently made from recycled or more sustainable materials, with the company pledging to make this 100 per cent by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Customers want low prices and high environmental standards, and this is a challenge for all big retailers," said Wentworth and Dearne MP, John Healey

A range of t-shirts will be made with sustainably-sourced cotton next year, as part of an expansion of Primark’s sustainable cotton programme.

John said: “It’s good to see Primark taking fashion waste and environmental protection seriously. Customers want low prices and high environmental standards, and this is a challenge for all big retailers.

“Our Parkgate store is one of Primark’s top performers in the country, with strong sales and many of their Rotherham staff staying with the company longer than in other places.