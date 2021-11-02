The Greener Greenhill banner

The Greener Greenhill group, launched at the end of September after plans were initially put forward by a group of eight people in July. The group’s overall aim is to tackle climate and nature emergencies through local action.

Lindy Stone, from Greener Greenhill, said talks initially took place online by people discussing steps to combat climate change.

"We came together over a talk at the library that I gave over Zoom which was called ‘Simple Steps to Combat Climate Change’ and as well as things individuals can do, we talked about how you can be even more effective as a group,” she explained.

The Greener Greenhill Bike MOT event

"Some of us carried on talking this over and then came together as a start up group of eight in late July to start planning. We agreed our overall aim was to help tackle the climate and nature emergencies through local action and have we specific aims which are in the newsletter. We also talk about approaching the big issues via small-scale practical activities.”

Since its launch, the group has already begun some activities in the local area.

One such initiative is a zero waste box in Greenhill library. This is to collect any ‘hard to recycle plastic’ such as oral products which can then be recycled and re-used in anything, such as bottles and children’s play equipment.

The Greener Greenhill Stitches for Survival banners

Another activity launched by Greener Greenhill is Survival for Stitches. Panels of stitching by the Greenhill Quilting Hive were put on display for four weeks at the library displaying messages to raise awareness for the climate and nature. These were also used as part of a 1.5-mile banner on display in Glasgow as a message for global leaders at the COP26 conference.

In addition to this, the group has also suggested for more books on climate and nature in Greenhill Library, worked with parks and countryside manager Catherine McDougall and other residents to improve the Beauchief Open Space such as tree planting and the implementation of a shallow pond, and also held a bike MOT event for maintenance and repairs to get bicycles back on the road.

Greener Greenhill has also planned some activities to tackle nature and climate emergencies locally for the future.

They will be hosting a number of themed evenings on climate and nature action, such as Wednesday November 24 on home energy.

On Saturday November 6, the group will join the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice march in Sheffield with their banner to highlight the need to help poorer countries to adapt to climate and nature changes.

The group has been working with people and groups in the local community, such as Greenhill Primary School and also St Peter’s Church to boost climate and nature activities and awareness in the local areas.