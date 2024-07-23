Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A developer is fighting to prevent a new supermarket building in Sheffield being torn down before it even opens.

The shopping units - intended to house a new Co-op supermarket - were built on the site of the former Royal Oak pub on High Street, Mosborough, which had been demolished without permission in 2021.

Retrospective planning permission was granted for the demolition of the pub and the construction of three new shopping units in its place, one of which was intended to house a new Co-op supermarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket building at the site of the former Royal Oak pub on High Street, Mosborough, which Sheffield City Council ruled did not match the plans which had been approved. A revised planning application for the site, where Co-op had been planning to open earlier this year, has now been submitted. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council report stated that the building was 5ft taller than set out in the proposal, which it said had an ‘unacceptable’ impact on a neighbouring property.

The report also criticised ‘poor workmanship’ on the fascias and said lower quality materials than those agreed had been used.

These are the plans which were originally submitted for the former Royal Oak pub site on High Street, Mosborough, Sheffield | Bar 24

It recommended that the planning enforcement team be authorised to take ‘any appropriate action’ which including beginning legal proceedings ‘to secure the removal of the building’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer Bar 24 has gone back to the drawing board and submitted a new retrospective planning application setting out the changes it intends to make following discussions with the council’s planning team. The new planning application includes proposals to remove the ‘large top heavy timber effect fascias’, replacing them with ‘natural timber fascias’, and to ‘reintroduce natural stonework above with stone copings to the parapets’.

New plans showing proposed changes to the supermarket building at the old Royal Oak pub site on High Street, Mosborough, Sheffield, after council planners ruled that what has been built is unacceptable. | Bar 24

It states: “This would address concerns with the massing and proportionality of the development and the materials used and the quality of the finish to this area of the build.

“This is reflected on the submitted drawings and is considered to significantly improve design quality compared to the development as built.”

The new application sets out additional measures, including public artwork, landscaping and tree planting, which the developer believes would make the scheme acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Co-op store at the site had been due to open earlier this year.

Co-op said in a statement in May that it was awaiting the outcome of discussions between the developer and the council before moving forward.