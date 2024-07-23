Mosborough: Developer fights to prevent new supermarket building on old Sheffield pub site being torn down
and live on Freeview channel 276
The shopping units - intended to house a new Co-op supermarket - were built on the site of the former Royal Oak pub on High Street, Mosborough, which had been demolished without permission in 2021.
Retrospective planning permission was granted for the demolition of the pub and the construction of three new shopping units in its place, one of which was intended to house a new Co-op supermarket.
But Sheffield City Council’s planning inspectors ruled earlier this year that what had been built did not match the plans which were approved and was not acceptable.
A council report stated that the building was 5ft taller than set out in the proposal, which it said had an ‘unacceptable’ impact on a neighbouring property.
The report also criticised ‘poor workmanship’ on the fascias and said lower quality materials than those agreed had been used.
It recommended that the planning enforcement team be authorised to take ‘any appropriate action’ which including beginning legal proceedings ‘to secure the removal of the building’.
The developer Bar 24 has gone back to the drawing board and submitted a new retrospective planning application setting out the changes it intends to make following discussions with the council’s planning team. The new planning application includes proposals to remove the ‘large top heavy timber effect fascias’, replacing them with ‘natural timber fascias’, and to ‘reintroduce natural stonework above with stone copings to the parapets’.
It states: “This would address concerns with the massing and proportionality of the development and the materials used and the quality of the finish to this area of the build.
“This is reflected on the submitted drawings and is considered to significantly improve design quality compared to the development as built.”
The new application sets out additional measures, including public artwork, landscaping and tree planting, which the developer believes would make the scheme acceptable.
The Co-op store at the site had been due to open earlier this year.
Co-op said in a statement in May that it was awaiting the outcome of discussions between the developer and the council before moving forward.
The council website states that consultation on the new application is scheduled run until August 12, with a decision expected by September 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.