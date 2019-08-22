Travellers leave Sheffield leisure centre car park without incident
Travellers who were ordered to leave after setting up camp in a Sheffield leisure centre car park have left without incident.
Around six caravans arrived at Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre’s car park in High Green on Friday night, accompanied by vans and dozens of occupants.
Residents claimed a number of fundraising events had to be cancelled following the move and complaints have been made that this is not the first time this has happened.
But officials from South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council visited the site on Tuesday and served members of the travelling community with a notice to leave by 6pm.
A police spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that “the travellers left the site last night with no incidents reported.”
This latest incident comes after travellers appeared at the car park in June and were also ordered to leave.
One resident said: “Enough’s, enough and more needs to be done to stop this happening.”
The leisure centre opened in 2016 and is operated by Places for People Leisure in partnership with Sheffield City Council.
A council spokesperson confirmed that officials visited the site along with police and added it is understood that Places for People is ‘putting steps in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again’.
Places for People was approached for comment.