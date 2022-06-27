More than 80 homes to be approved near Hoyland

If approved, the homes will be built on an arable field, off Wood Walk on Platts Common, close to the Dearne Valley parkway.

The site is bounded by Wombwell Wood Roundabout to the east and sits between the Dearne Valley Parkway to the north, and Wood Walk to the south.

The site has a history of opencast mining and was previously developed as part of this activity, states a report to planning board members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood Walk

Vehicular access will be taken from Wood Walk.

A mixture of two to four bed properties are proposed, with the two bedroom made up of of apartments, terraced and semi-detached buildings.

A total of eight affordable homes will be provided on site and would comprise two bedroom properties.

BMBC’s education department would also require a £288k primary school contribution and £208k secondary school contribution from developers.

The report adds that three objections have been received, on the grounds of increased traffic; impact on roads; pressure on local services and “negative impact on drainage”.

According to the report, the site is allocated for housing in Barnsley’s local plan.

Although the local plan stated that the site could yield 112 homes, investigations ” identified a number of constraints on the site, as a result of past open cast mining activities, including a high wall which forms a ring dissecting the site.”

The report adds, however, that full geoenvironmental assessments have been submitted, which demonstrated that “the application site is safe and stable for the proposed development”.

“The applicants and their appointed specialists have demonstrated that adequate visibility splays can be achieved at the junction with Wood Walk,” adds the report.

“The existing pavement to the West of the site is to be extended partially along the site frontage to the site entrance to provide a pedestrian link to the facilities in Platts Common and Hoyland.”