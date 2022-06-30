South Yorkshire MPs back calls for UK-wide inquiry into miners’ strike

Owen Thompson MP led the debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, on the merits of a UK wide inquiry into the strikes.

The Midlothian SNP MP told the Commons: “This is not about a grievance, nor dwelling in the past. It is about the future and recognising that we need to heal the wounds of the past in order to move forward.”

Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East said: “Mining once helped to sustain 30,000 jobs in my constituency of Barnsley East, and it formed the heart of many working-class communities across the coalfields.”

Stephanie Peacock, Labour MP for Barnsley East and Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam's Labour MP, backed calls for a Uk-wide inquiry into the 1984-85 miners' strike

Addressing the clash at Orgreave in June 1984, Ms Peacock added: “Those who suffered violence at the hands of the police, those wrongfully arrested and those whose reputations were publicly and politically tarnished still matter.

“It matters to all of us, too, because if we are to have trust in our institutions, we have to believe that wrongdoing and malpractice will be investigated and addressed.

“I pay tribute to all who have campaigned on this issue, including many of my colleagues, the NUM and the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign.

“I first called for justice for those at Orgreave in my maiden speech five years ago. Since then, many miners have sadly passed away. We cannot wait any longer. The Government should grant an inquiry now.”

Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam’s Labour MP, added: ” I have heard directly from miners and their families about the ordeal they were put through during the strike.

“That is why I am proud to join the Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign in its annual rally every 18 June to call for justice for the 95 miners who wrongly faced charges for what happened at Orgreave.

“The survivors of Orgreave deserve a full inquiry into what happened and why.

“This is not about digging up history; it is about understanding the role the police played on that day and why, who was involved in making decisions, and how far to the heart of Government those decisions went.

“The need for an inquiry is pressing. It must have the power to require that all the relevant information and evidence is produced and presented to it.”

However, Minister for Crime and Policing, Kit Malthouse, said the government government “stand by” the decision not to undertake an inquiry, made in October 2016 by former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, and upheld in 2018 by Sajid Javid.

Mr Malthouse added: “I recognise the significance of the miners strike and its impact on mining communities throughout the United Kingdom, including those affected by what occurred at the Orgreave coking plant on 18 June 1984. I remember the footage well.”

He told the Commons that the Home Office had released files held by the Department to the National Archives, and that South Yorkshire police is in the process of reviewing its files to release them as well.

Mr Malthouse added that the government “stand by” the decision not to undertake an inquiry, adding that “an inquiry is unlikely to result in relevant lessons for today’s system.”

“Crucially, there have been significant changes to policing since then, including major reforms to criminal procedure, changes to public order policing and practice, stronger external scrutiny and greater local accountability.

“Progress has undoubtedly been made, but that is not to say that we are in any way complacent; on the contrary, we are constantly challenging the police to get better in all they do.