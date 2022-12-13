News you can trust since 1887
More than 100 people fined for dog control and fouling under new Barnsley Council powers

More than 100 people in Barnsley have been fined for dog fouling or dog control issues since new council powers came into place.

By Danielle Andrews
10 minutes ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:15pm

Barnsley Council introduced a new public spaces protection order (PSPO) in 2021, which require owners to keep their dogs on leads in cemeteries, pick up dog faeces, and to put their dog on a lead when requested.

Legislation to crack down on fires and litter in Barnsley to be discussed
Failure to comply may result in a £100 fine, and non-payment could land the owner with a £1,000 court fine.

Since the PSPO was implemented, 107 residents have faced fines – 48 in 2021 and 59 in 2022.

Councillor Caroline Makinson, cabinet spokesperson for public health and communities, said: “We have listened to our residents and introduced the Public Spaces Protection Order for Dog Control back in 2021 to ensure our neighbourhoods are cleaner and safer places.

“In the first year, we worked on informing residents to make sure everyone is aware of the new PSPO, and we continue to be proactive in enforcing it.”

