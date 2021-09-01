Legislation to crack down on fires and litter in Barnsley to be discussed

The town centre and some residential area have been covered by public spaces protection order (PSPO) since 2016, giving the council and police additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The legislation covers anti-social behaviour such as dog fouling, drinking alcohol in public, and “persistent and repeated or aggressive begging”.

Consultation is set to get underway within Barnsley Council to extend the legislation to cover the “risk of fires in the borough, and to reduce the incidence of litter”.

Similar orders are in place in other parts of the country such as Oldham and Tameside in Greater Manchester, where anyone caught lighting barbecues and fires, or setting off fireworks and sky lanterns, face a £100 fine.