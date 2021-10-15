More flood prevention needed as residents “terrified” of being flooded again

Councillor Pauline Markham, Labour member for Darfield, told a meeting of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee yesterday (October 12) that gullys in the ward should be cleared of debris to prevent flooding – as many have vegetation growing in them.

“Councillors past and present have fought for the gullys to be done,” said Coun Markham.

“If you get all these gullys cleared, the water will go down, and it might help alleviate some of the problems we’re having with flooding.

“The residents at Low Valley are absolutely fed up of excuses. They’re worried for their homes every time it rains.”

Councillor Markham added that there are more gulleys that are blocked than not in the ward, adding that it is “absolutely ridiculous.”

“Surely the first defence is the gullys are working properly. Start on School Street…they’re all blocked.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful.

“We’ve been promised that Bulling Dyke would be dredged, it hasn’t yet been dredged.”

Ian Wilson, group manager of highways and engineering at Barnsley Council said: “We’ve already invested a million pounds last year in flood issues – one of which is the flood stores.

“In terms of Bulling Dyke – that does fall under the responsibility of the drainage board. Whilst we liaise with them, it is their responsibility.”

Mathew Bell, head of highways and engineering at Barnsley Council, added: “We have 50,000 gulleys in the borough that we maintain, and we have a small dedicated team that are constantly out there working on our assets.